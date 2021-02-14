The ‘Double R’ Cup

In 2004, Rudy Fernández was the MVP of the Copa del Rey although his Joventut fell in the final against Baskonia (81-77). He achieved it when he was just 19 years old and already settled in the elite of Spanish basketball (that summer he would debut with the National Team at the Athens Games). Four years after that, both teams met again in the final of the tournament, which was played in Vitoria. Rudy was again the best (32 points in the final), but the title, this time, went to Badalona, ​​for ‘the Penya of the double R’ (Rudy and Ricky), although it would be Demond Mallet who certified the victory with two free throws (80-82).