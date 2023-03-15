The player Hector Moreno He is living his second stage in Mexican soccer, now defending the cause of Rayados de Monterrey, a team that opened its doors to him upon his return from international football.
Now, the defender and former national team is close to breaking a record in Mexican soccer, and that is is only one game away from reaching 500 games at the club level,
Next Saturday the 127th edition of the Clásico Regio will be taking place and it would be there where the defender could reach that mark.
At 35 years of age, Héctor Moreno adds 499 games at the club leveltaking into account the matches of the Liga MX, those played in Europe and those in Qatar.
|
Equipment
|
Matches
|
goals
|
UNAM Cougars
|
48
|
2
|
AZ Alkmaar
|
99
|
7
|
Spanish
|
136
|
7
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
80
|
13
|
Rome
|
6
|
0
|
Real society
|
38
|
2
|
Al Gharafa SC
|
37
|
1
|
Monterey
|
55
|
1
This is how the defender is about to complete 500 games and wants to celebrate with the cherry on the cake, which would come with a win in the Clásico Regio against Tigres.
Hector Moreno He debuted in 2005 with the University team. Among his most important titles are two Eredivisie titles and 2 Gold Cups with the Mexican team. His most recent championship was obtained in 2019, by winning the highest medal of the Concacaf Champions League together with Rayados.
