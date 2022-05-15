Claiming the Russians sole credit for the fall of Nazism is pure propaganda. The work of the Ukrainian partisans can be an example to those who are struggling today

A glimpse is made of it; not for real peace but at least for a truce that puts an end to the carnage. Something is finally moving and it was the US that took a step – Lloyd Austin’s phone call to Sergey Shoigu, the Russian defense minister – which until a few days earlier seemed impossible. Let us allow ourselves to be lulled by this hope, however tenuous it may be, and try, for a moment, to escape the nightmare of war. A truce is only a wish for peace but it is also enough to think about the aftermath, at that time longed for by everyone in which weapons stop thundering and violence gives way to diplomacy. For the first time, one can at least try to imagine what Ukraine will face when it begins to rebuild. The areas where the fighting raged, the eastern and southern territories of the country are today a heap of rubble. It will be necessary to rebuild bridges and roads, railway networks and civil infrastructures; it will be a question of giving a home to those who have lost it in a place where refugees can return. It is an experience that we Italians still remember because the oldest lived it directly. We succeeded; in just three years, from 1945 to 1948, we shook off the shame of twenty years of dictatorship, rediscovered the seductiveness of democracy and freedom, with the index of industrial production returning to the same levels as in 1938, laying the foundations for that “economic miracle” which, shortly after, would have made us climb the hierarchies of the world to hoist us in fifth-sixth place among the industrial powers of the planet. It was the spirit of the Resistance that pushed us towards the Republic and towards that miracle. If that is the path that the Ukrainians want to take, their desire to resist the Russians will turn into a prodigious reconstructive impulse, their struggle against the autocracy could mark the birth of a new, convinced democratic Ukraine.

Even here in Italy there will be a need to “rebuild”, to clean up the soil of all the toxic elements that the war has inoculated in our public space, especially in the political debate. We have heard too many in recent months, too many poisoned meatballs have been disseminated in the various stories of the past to which each of the two sides drew in its propaganda and which bounced from us, bending history to the most urgent exploitation.

As for the Russians, the very way in which the Putin regime celebrated the May 9 anniversary is indicative of the delusion of omnipotence that has invaded the Kremlin autocrat and his supporters. Wanting to present the USSR as victorious alone against everyone, claiming the Russians the exclusive merit of Hitler’s defeat is, in fact, pure propaganda. It is true: from June 1941 – when the Hitler invasion began – to June 1944 – when the Allies landed in Normandy – Stalin was essentially left alone. His requests to open a second front capable of stealing men and equipment from the Nazi armies found the Anglo-Americans perplexed if not hostile. The landing in North Africa before and in Italy after (July 1943) did not significantly lighten the Nazi pressure on the Russians. But then, with Operation Overlord, the second front became a reality and proved fatal to Hitler’s plans. The triumphal march of the Red Army to Berlin was the effect of the pincers which from east and west squeezed the troops of the Wermacht in a mortal grip. The German surrender of May 8, 1945 was thus a victory for everyone and only the Cold War first and Putin’s imperial impulses afterwards can explain a “patriotic” reading so distorted and far from reality.

On the Ukrainian side, the reinvention of the past has bordered on the grotesque. The pro-Soviet Ukrainian partisans disrupted the German rear and ultimately proved decisive in weakening the morale of the invaders and hampering their operations on the ground. Defining them, as has been written, terrorists in the pay of Stalin is a definition that only the Nazi propaganda of the time dared to propose and that we never thought we would see reappear in our days, especially by the Ukrainians.

But do Zelensky’s followers know what fate Hitler reserved for their people? In the “new European order” imposed by the Germans, the Slavs, all Slavs, Russians and Ukrainians without distinction, were placed at the bottom of the racial hierarchy. Under them only Jews and gypsies, sub-men to be physically annihilated. The Slavs, on the other hand, could have continued to live but as slave labor and their territories – as if they were uninhabited lands – were destined to become colonies of population and exploitation for the “great Germany”. In Hitler’s plans for the search for “living space”, the USSR was not to be conquered but destroyed and Russia, Ukraine and the other republics with their resources (Ukrainian wheat, Caucasus oil) were to become decisive elements to feed the power of the Nazi war machine.

The Ukrainian partisans who then took up arms against Hitler made the physical survival of Ukraine possible and today they can be an example and a stimulus for those who fight to defend their homeland. –

© REPRODUCTION