The striker and goalscorer for the Águilas del América, henry martin, he is in a big way and today he is the best attacker in the MX League. The ‘Bomba’ is the scoring leader with 11 scores, in addition to being a benchmark for the American team, and this has caused him to be seen from the outside.
According to information from On the Free Courtthere is a marker interest on the part of Brazilian soccer to take over the services of the striker of the Mexican team.
In an interview for said source, the interest of the Vasco Da Gama in being able to hire him, so they would have already contacted his agent to find out what the situation is like with the capital club.
Although his departure from the American squad would not be easy, because he still has a contract in force until June 2024, so his departure seems almost impossible. Likewise, the plan of the Azulcremas managers is to retain him for at least a couple more years, so that his value increases by being able to enter the squad for the next World Cup.
For now, henry martin and company continue to prepare for the friendly match this Thursday against Santos Laguna, which will be played at 8:15 p.m. in California.
Leave a Reply