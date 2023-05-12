In the 30 years since the fall of the Iron Curtain, trillions of dollars that had gone into Cold War armies and weapons systems have gradually been diverted to health care, housing and schools. When security was second only to trade and economic growth, it ended abruptly with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“The peace dividend has disappeared”, declared recently Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund, referring to the mountains of cash that were released when military budgets were reduced. “Defense spending has to go up.”

The urgent need to combat a brutal and unpredictable Russia has forced European leaders to make heartbreaking decisions that will greatly affect people’s daily lives. Do they spend more on howitzers or hospitals, tanks or teachers, rockets or roads? And how to pay for it: raise taxes or go deeper into debt? Or both?

The new security demands, which will endure beyond war, arise when huge outlays are also needed to care for aging populations, as well as to reduce climate change. The European Union’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 alone is estimated to cost between $175 billion and $250 billion a year for the next 27 years.

“Spending pressures on Europe will be enormous, and that’s without taking into account the green transitionsaid Kenneth Rogoff, a professor of economics at Harvard University. “The entire European social safety net is very vulnerable to these great needs.”

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, social spending skyrocketed. Denmark doubled the money spent on health care between 1994 and 2022, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reports, while Britain increased its spending by more than 90 percent. During the same period, Poland more than doubled funding for cultural and recreational programs. Germany increased investment in the economy. The Czech Republic increased its education budget.

Before the war in Ukraine broke out, European NATO members’ military spending was expected to reach nearly $1.8 trillion by 2026, up 14 percent in five years, McKinsey & Company research found. Now, it is estimated that spending will increase between 53 and 65 percent. That means hundreds of billions of dollars are expected to be redirected that otherwise could have been used for bridge repairs, child care or refugee resettlement.

On May 3, The European Union announced a plan to improve weapons production, providing 500 million euros ($551 million) to manufacturers. Poland has committed to spending 4 percent of its national production on defense. The German Defense Minister has requested an additional $11 billion next year, an increase of 20 percent. President Emmanuel Macron of France has vowed to increase military spending by more than a third by 2030 and to “transform” the country’s nuclear-capable military.

Polls have shown public support for increased military spending.

The change is perhaps most striking in Germany, where defense spending plummeted after the reunification of the former East and West German nations in 1990. It is a “historic turning point,” said Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, when he announced a $112 billion special defense fund last year.

However, that did not include any spending on ammunition. And when the fund runs out, Germany will need to find an additional $38 billion to catch up with its NATO partners.

Harvard’s Rogoff said most Europeans have not yet grasped how large the long-term effects will be. “Governments will have to figure out how to rebalance things“, said.

PATRICIA COHEN AND LIZ ALDERMAN

THE NEW YORK TIMES