Martín Mestre, at his home in Barranquilla (Colombia). charlie lamb

Nancy Mestre is not a Colombian victim, she is a universal victim. Under this powerful argument, the Supreme Court of Brazil made an unprecedented decision on Tuesday. The court rectified a previous ruling and approved the extradition to Colombia of Jaime Saade for the murder of Mestre in 1994. Almost 30 years later, three months after the prescription of the case, justice is done with a crime that few remember anymore. This is the story with a happy ending of a father’s titanic fight for the memory of his daughter. Martín Mestre, the 80-year-old man who has dedicated his life to seeing Nancy’s murderer behind bars, feels that he is breathing again today for the first time in three decades.

Jaime Saade was swallowed up by the earth on the first day of 1994, after 18-year-old Nancy was taken to the Barranquilla hospital with a shot to the head. The young woman’s agony lasted nine days, in which she never regained consciousness. Since that January 9, Martín has done nothing else in his life other than search for the murderer. He found him 26 years later in Brazil with another identity, with another life. He called himself Henrique Dos Santos Abdala, he had married and had two children. In 1996, a Colombian judge had sentenced him to 27 years in prison for the murder and rape of Nancy, despite being missing. It’s easy to imagine that he thought crime had stopped haunting him when he was arrested at the end of 2020.

That day Martín received the news in his office, knelt down and gave thanks to God. He imagined that in a matter of months, the convicted person would be extradited to Colombia and would begin to serve his sentence. He thought that by being the one who had directed the police and Interpol to Saade in the city of Belo Horizonte, he had fulfilled the role of father without a daughter for him. But he was wrong. The Brazilian Court, in a controversial ruling, denied the extradition by a tie. Two judges voted in favor of the extradition and two against. The fifth was on leave and justice dictates that ties always favor the prisoner. The magistrates who voted against argued that the crime had already prescribed in Brazil.

“A femicide should never prescribe,” said one of the magistrates this Tuesday during the new hearing, which Mestre followed from his home in Barranquilla, with the emotion and nerves of someone who knows that he is facing the last chance of his life. Accompanied from Washington by the team of lawyers who never abandoned him and from Miami by his other son and his mother Nancy, Mestre burst into tears when he heard the decision. “I think it’s a lie,” he says by phone shortly after the ruling was made known. Words hardly come out.

The rejection of the extradition, in 2021, seemed like the end of this agonizing search, but the lawyers refused to give up. There were all doubts about the possibility that the Court would rectify it, but nobody wanted to leave Martín without hope after everything he had experienced. The lawsuit filed accused the Court of having misapplied Brazilian law. First, having considered that the crimes for which Jaime Saade had been convicted in Colombia had prescribed in Brazil. And, second, having decided an extradition case between two nations through the figure of a tie, which is only valid for criminal actions. The Court, despite having been questioned, decided to admit the case. A month ago, the magistrates ruled in favor of annulling their previous decision and this Tuesday, in favor of extradition.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.