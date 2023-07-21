The Tigres Femenil team continues to give people something to talk about for the better, in addition to their quality with the ball on the pitch, it has now been reported that one of their star players, mia fishelhas been recorded in the Barclays Women’s Super League.
The American player will start from Mexican soccer to try her luck with the whole of the Chelseaone of the most prestigious teams on the Old Continent.
In addition to the signing that surprised for being the first feline soccer player to go to the other side of the pond, another point that drew attention was the amount that was involved in the transaction.
The English team threw the house out the window and paid nothing more and nothing less than 260 thousand dollars for the player’s pass, without a doubt, a record figure in women’s football.
Defending the auriazul jersey, Mia Fishell had an outstanding job, scoring 47 goals in 4,908 minutes played. And she is a clear example that life and soccer usually give revenge, since with Orlando Pride they closed her doors and informed her that “there was no place for her.”
Undoubtedly, this is a watershed for the players of the Liga MX Femenil to continue demonstrating their level so that they can go on with their soccer career in Europe.
Likewise, with this signing, the eyes of international clubs will be on Mexican soccer, in order to hire talented players who have a long way to go abroad.
