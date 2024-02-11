The historic 'tradition' of spying on each other in the Madrid PP

And another controversial case in the Madrid PP. Three vice-secretaries of the PP of Madrid in the district of La Latina denounced in 2023 and in writing Alberto González, councilor of the City Council in the capital, secretary of the PP of the 21 districts of the capital, president of the party in Latina and right-hand man of Alfonso Serrano, general secretary of the popular in the region. The officials, who resigned last year, but who continue to be members, denounce pressures, coercion and orders to spy on other members around the current president of Nuevas Generaciones, Beatriz Fanjul, in addition to alleged economic irregularities at the PP headquarters in Latina, as EL PAÍS revealed last Wednesday. This is not the first case of alleged espionage attempts and irregularities that have affected the Madrid PP in recent years. Here is a tour of the three main episodes that have emerged in a party that has governed the region since 1995.

He Spies case (2008)

EL PAÍS published this case for the first time in January 2009, when it reported that a group of former agents of the National Police and the Civil Guard under the salary of the Ministry of the Interior had carried out daily monitoring – reflected in some reports – on several adversaries. from the then president Esperanza Aguirre: like the counselor Alfredo Prada; and Manuel Cobo, vice mayor and right-hand man of Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, and later Minister of Justice with Mariano Rajoy. This espionage would have occurred in April 2008, in the middle of the battle for power in the PP after Mariano Rajoy lost the elections in March 2008 to José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

These reports represented, then, the beginning of a case that took a decade to reach trial and that survived three archiving attempts promoted by the investigating judge. During the oral hearing, two of the accused stated that they had been given “illegal orders” to follow other PP politicians due to the “special interest of Ignacio González”, then vice president of the Community.

Esperanza Aguirre, leaving the Provincial Court of Madrid, in 2019. gtres

On February 21, 2019, the case was closed with the six defendants acquitted. The jury's decision, which was made by the minimum (five votes to four), came a week after the Madrid Assembly declared the monitoring within the investigation commission against corruption proven. The opinion of said body, approved with the votes of the opposition, considered Esperanza Aguirre, Ignacio González, Francisco Granados and Sergio Gamón, also a senior official in the PP Government at the time, to be politically responsible. “It is evident that the monitoring occurred, since there is graphic evidence and recorded conversations that corroborate it,” the commission stated in its resolution.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

A machinery related to Genoa sought evidence against Ayuso (2022)

These accusations of irregularities and espionage ended with the PP split in two, in the air, and with the departure of Pablo Casado. It all started in mid-October 2021 and ended in January 2022. Various collaborators and workers from the capital's City Council hatched a plan to investigate the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The majority of these Council workers were hired by the national leadership of the PP. They worked hard to find definitive proof that the brother of the president of the region, Tomás Ayuso, had received a bribe of 283,000 euros. The bribe would supposedly come from a hand-picked contract delivered by the Ministry of Health to a company owned by a close friend of the Madrid president. The award was 1,512,500 euros for the purchase of 200,000 masks using the emergency route, a tool available to public administrations to accelerate any purchase or management in periods of crisis, such as the pandemic. The mask would cost more than seven euros. The purchase occurred in a context of full health crisis. This contract was hidden in the Transparency Portal of the Community of Madrid.