The victory of Saudi Arabia against the Argentine National Team breaks a historic streak, since 1958 it had not happened that Argentina lost after scoring first in the match in a World Cup.
The last time this had happened was in the group stage of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden against West Germany when they fell 3-1 after Corbatta’s goal after 2 minutes of play. Germany would win with goals from Seeler and Rahn x2.
It also breaks a 92-year streak in which Argentina did not lose a game in World Cups after winning at halftime, that time, nothing more and nothing less than in the World Cup Final held in Uruguay in 1930 against the local team.
