Delfino Pescara 1936, relegated last season to Serie C, starred in a historic campaign for the club in 2011/12. We review how it was, highlighting three names that today are competing with Italy to win the European Championship.
The Abruzzo region team, also known as Delfini or Biancazzurri was founded in 1936 and, since then, has played eight times in the highest category of Italian football (1945-46, 1977-78, 1979-80, 1987-89, 1992-93, 2012-13 and 2016-17) . In this article we come to talk about the penultimate ascent, with three prominent names.
Pescara registered 26 victories, 5 draws and 11 defeats with 90 goals in favor and 55 against, leaving a record of 83 points that helped them to ascend directly, winning the silver category and accompanied by Torino. Later, Sampdoria would be the third promoted after the celebration of the play-off.
Two of the footballers that we will mention later helped a lot with their goals, being well followed by a veteran Marco Sansovini (31), who helped with 16 goals in 41 games. Two of them also had weight in assists, followed by Emmanuel Cascione and Damiano Zanon, both with 9.
The architect from the bench was the Czech coach Zdenek Zeman, who was only in that season arriving from Calcio Foggia 1920 and later leaving for AS Roma, where it lasted until February. After two short steps through Cagliari and an exercise in Swiss Lugano, he led the Abruzzi team for the second time between February 2017 and March 2018.
In the first stage at the club, he stood out for the use of a 4-3-3 and three important winning streaks to win the title. Between days 9 and 13 there was one of five, in addition to the six between days 20 and 25. It should be noted that, after four consecutive defeats (days 32 to 35), it was in fourth place and that seven wins in a row allowed promotion and title.
The one from Frattamaggiore was 20 years old when he came on loan from SSC Napoli. It was the third and last loan from the Neapolitan entity in this case, with previous passage through Cavese 1919 (2010) and Calcio Foggia 1920 (2010-11). He signed 18 goals and 14 assists in 37 games, being the second and first, respectively, of each section.
He had the second highest load of minutes (3,277), only behind Emmanuel Cascione (3,478). After being the left winger of that team, he did not leave SSC Napoli, a club in which he was formed since 2006.
The one from Torre Annunziata, currently in SS Lazio, came on loan from Juventus at the age of 21 and was the top scorer (28) of Serie B in that campaign ahead of Marco Sau (21 with SS Juve Stabia), Gianluca Sansone ( 20 with US Sassuolo) and Ferdinando Sforzini (20 with US Grosseto 1912).
After being the fifth player with the most minutes (3,097) in the squad, behind the two mentioned above, Luca Anania (3,209) and Antonio Balzano (3,111), Juventus decided to sell him (4M) to Genoa CFC.
The one from Pescara had been in the first team for four years and played that fourth and final season with 19 years in most of it. He was one of the second highest attendees (9) and the tenth at the minute level (2,340), since he missed seven of the first ten matches of the course.
At the end of that campaign, it was sold (12M) to Paris Saint Germain, being until today the most expensive transfer in the club’s history followed by Juan Fernando Quintero (10M to FC Porto in 2013) and Gianluca Lapadula (9’5M to AC Milan in 2016).
The planning of the club’s seventh and penultimate campaign in Serie A was not easy, as there was a lot of movement in the offices that summer. Up to 20 signings and 23 casualties occurred in the entity, including the arrival of a new coach for the aforementioned Zdenek Zeman march to the capital.
Up to three coaches tried to cope with the demand to be at the highest level in Italian football. The exercise began with Giovanni Stroppa, who was between June and November. From then until March, it was Cristiano Bergodi who took the bench and, after finishing his short stage, he was replaced by Cristian Bucchi.
The current Monza coach made a record of 3-2-8 in 13 league competition matches, by 3-1-10 in 14 of his successor and 0-1-10 in 11 of the next, which caught the team on the ground of no one being eight and a half months in the sub19 his only experience. In total, 6 victories, 4 draws and 28 defeats, with 27 goals in favor and 84 against, left the club with 22 points and mathematically declined three days from the end.
After three exercises in Serie B, he was promoted again to finish in last place again, this time with 18 units after a balance of 3-9-26. The last four seasons have been spent in the silver category, consuming his descent to bronze in the most recent.
