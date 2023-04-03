Monterrey has recovered its identity and under the orders of Víctor Manuel Vucetich it has returned to the top positions in Liga MX. Rayados is in the first position with 34 points, nine more than Toluca, its closest rival. The Monterrey team has 27 goals in favor, that is, they have the best offense, and they have only received nine scores, that is, they also have the best defense of the Clausura 2023.
This weekend, the ‘King Midas’ team thrashed Xolos de Tijuana in a duel on matchday 13 and equaled a record in its history. The albiazules have eleven wins, one draw and just one loss so far this season. In the Mexico 86 tournament, Rayados registered these same numbers.
Curiously, in that season, Monterrey finished the tournament as leader of the general classification and, in the end, was champion of the MX League. This coincidence has made the fans of the Sultana del Norte team excited about a new title.
‘King Midas’ took the reins of Rayados after Javier Aguirre’s failed management. The Mexican strategist has been able to return Monterrey to the top of the table and has made them the top candidates for the Clausura 2023 title.
With Rayados, Vucetich has lifted two Liga MX titles, one Interliga and three Concacaf Champions Leagues.
