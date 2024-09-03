After the first six rounds of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul is not only the leader of the general classification with 16 points out of 18 possible, in addition to the best offense with 15 goals in favor, but they are also the best defense since they have only received two goals against in the six matches played.
So they could go for the record of fewest goals conceded in a short tournament that belongs to Club Tigres UANL just last year’s Clausura 2024 tournament when they only conceded nine goals in the 17 regular phase dates.
La Máquina Celeste remains undefeated in the first six rounds of the tournament, and has only conceded two goals, one in Matchday 4 against Toluca and one in Matchday 6 against América.
The defensive of Martin Anselmi He has done an incredible job, players like the goalkeeper Kevin Mierand the defenders Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Erik Lirahave been a fundamental part of these results on defense.
It should be noted that there is still a long way to go to reach that record, as they still have nine matches left and in a tournament like the Aztec one where the goal average is high, it will be very difficult for them to break the record set last semester.
