This is the ranking and the historical list of all the Copa América champions. Uruguay leads the podium, followed by Argentina and Brazil. Who continues this select list?
After not having Copa América titles under its belt, Colombia hosted the 2001 edition and it was there that it won its first trophy of this competition. So far, it is the only one.
Bolivia has only one title to its credit. Although it is far from the South American powers, it entered this select group thanks to the trophy obtained in the 1963 edition.
Having obtained a place in the 2011 final, they fell to Uruguay and could not reach their third trophy. The two that he has in his cabinets correspond to the 1939 and 1975 editions.
The Paraguayan team has not been champion of the Copa América for a long time. You have to go back to 1953 and 1979 to find his only two trophies in this competition.
Until 2015, Chile did not have any Copa América to its credit. Consecutively and with two penalties against Argentina, the Red It was two-time champion and obtained the trophies of the 2015 and 2016 editions.
Brazil is the most winning selection of the World Cups in terms of South American countries. However, in Copa América he is in third place. He has won 9 championships and the last was on his land, in 2019.
All editions won by Brazil: 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2019
Argentina is one title away from overtaking Uruguay in the ranking of champion teams. The last title was obtained in 1993, with Alfio Basile as DT of the cast albiceleste.
All editions won by Argentina: 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991 and 1993
The Uruguayan team is the most champion of the Copa América. His last title was in 2011, won against Paraguay on the River Plate court in Argentina.
All editions won by Uruguay: 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995 and 2011.
Leave a Reply