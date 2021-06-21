All editions won by Brazil: 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2019

All editions won by Argentina: 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991 and 1993

All editions won by Uruguay: 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995 and 2011.