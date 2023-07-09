The Mexican politician Porfirio Muñoz Ledo has died this Sunday at the age of 89, his family has confirmed. Born in Mexico City, he had one of the most flowery political careers. He was a member of the PRI and founded the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) together with Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas in 1989, after the so-called system failurea controversial computer collapse of the electoral system in which the candidate of the ruling party, the PRI member Carlos Salinas de Gortari, was victorious. That event marked the birth of a thriving left-wing movement in Mexico, led by Cárdenas and Muñoz Ledo. Spokesmen from all parties have lamented the death of a benchmark in the country’s political history. The causes of his death have not been clarified. He was a few days away from turning 90 years old.

Lawyer and political scientist, Muñoz Ledo played a key role in the creation of the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE), which meant wresting control of the electoral apparatus from the Government and transferring it to an autonomous and citizen body. He was a deputy and senator, and a constituent legislator of the Congress that transformed the Federal District into Mexico City, another of the reforms of the institutions to which he contributed his leadership.

Muñoz Ledo was a presidential candidate in 2000 for the fleeting Authentic Party of the Mexican Revolution, although he ultimately declined and supported the cause of the conservative Vicente Fox, of the PAN, a decision that earned him strong criticism from the leftist movement. In the Fox administration, he was ambassador to the European Union and Unesco.

In 2006 he resumed the path to the left and accompanied Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his first attempt to reach the Presidency of the Republic. The attack did not prosper, given what López Obrador has always considered electoral fraud that brought PAN member Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) to power.

The relationship between Muñoz Ledo and López Obrador, two heavyweights on the contemporary left, was always critical, never subservient. Muñoz Ledo recognized that one of his greatest desires was to place the presidential sash on López Obrador, which he achieved in 2018, when the new reference party, Morena, finally led the progressive movement to the Government: López Obrador became president of the República and Muñoz Ledo as leader of the Chamber of Deputies.

Already in power, the relationship between the two went through several crises. Muñoz Ledo, who tried to become a leader of Morena, without success, turned away from various decisions of the Government and the party. In one of his last statements to the media, he pointed out that the Republican model of separation of powers had been threatened by the López Obrador Administration, which he incidentally described as catastrophic. “I have agreed with several friends that the López Obrador government was a hoax, because it was presented to us as a progressive government and in reality it is a right-wing government,” he told Reform in May.

López Obrador has put aside the latest dissent and has posted his condolences on Twitter. “I regret the death of Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, with whom I had coincidences for a long time. The recent discrepancies do not erase the good and long moments of friendship and companionship; much less his political legacy. I hug his family and friends ”, he wrote.

