The multi-functional Uruguayan footballer and captain of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Ignacio Riverois having a great start to the tournament with the sky blue team, after having been runners-up last semester, the Máquina Celeste is the leader and undefeated in its first two games and is coming off a 0-4 away thrashing of Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
With his participation in the last match, the Uruguayan all-rounder reached 166 matches played with the light blue jersey, placing him in 19th place among all the footballers who have played for the institution; and the second foreigner with the most appearances.
Juan Reynoso He is the foreign footballer with the most appearances (192) and in second place the Uruguayan player. It is worth mentioning that, Gerardo Torrado, Rafael Baca, Christian Gimenez and Melvin Brownall of them with dual nationality and who consider themselves Mexican.
‘Nacho‘He arrived at La Noria in the summer of 2020, on loan, and due to his great performance, the Máquina Celeste acquired his services permanently, meaning that he has been part of the club for four years.
From the hand of the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso The glory of the cement team began, after having managed to be champions in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Tournament and breaking the drought of more than 23 years without a Liga MX title, the versatile midfielder was a fundamental piece being a wild card playing as a left back and occupying positions in the midfield.
He was also part of the 2021 Champion of Champions title and the 2022 Liga MX Super Cup. And currently at 32 years old his market value is 2.30 million euros.
