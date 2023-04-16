At 94 years old, the founder of the far-right National Front party has been transferred to a Parisian hospital after suffering a heart attack while he was at his residence located in the Hauts de Seine. Le Pen was also hospitalized in 2022 after suffering a stroke.

“His family and friends are worried, but calm,” Lorrain de Saint Affrique, one of the French politician’s advisers, told AFP. He also added that Le Pen “was conscious” upon arrival at the medical institution, although local media reports that Le Pen has a “serious prognosis.”

“Great fatigue, perhaps of a cardiac nature, justifies his immediate hospitalization by decision of his doctors,” a person from Le Pen’s close circle told the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Le Pen was president of the National Front from 1972 to 2011, when he was replaced in the party leadership by his daughter, Marine Le Pen. Under the leadership of Marine, the National Front became a National Group, and contested the presidency in the second round of the current president, Emmanuel Macron, in 2017 and in 2022.

Marine Le Pen, June 19, 2022, in Hénin-Beaumont, France. © Denis Charlet, AFP

An old acquaintance in French politics

Jean Marie Le Pen has been on the French political scene since the 1970s, when she founded the most important far-right party in the French country, although she never rose to the power of the French Executive. The politician was an MEP until 2019.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, leader of the National Front, greets supporters May 1, 1990, as party members wear a red gag to protest against the party’s lack of representation in the French assembly, in Paris during a rally traditional May Day organized by his party. © AFP / Pierre Guillaud / File

The year 2002 was the moment when Le Pen came closest to conquering the presidential chair, when he reached the second round in the presidential contest against Jacques Chirac. Marine Le Pen’s father lost the elections with 17.8% of the vote that year.

In 2018, Le Pen was excluded from the party he founded, the National Front, as a result of his statements against his daughter – the current president of the party – and denialist comments about the Jewish Holocaust.

With EFE, AFP and local media