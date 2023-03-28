Mateo Retegui has been on everyone’s lips in recent days for his call-up to the Italian National Team, the reigning European champion but who could not be at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The striker for Tigre from Argentina received praise from all sides and He was even compared, by Roberto Mancini himself, with one of the best forwards in the history of the Albiceleste, Gabriel Batistuta. Obviously, not everything is rosy and he was criticized by one of the best players in the history of the Azzurri team, Dino Zoff.
The historic goalkeeper lifted the World Cup with his country at the 1982 World Cup in Spain and is a highly respected voice in Italian football. When he was asked about the situation of the 23-year-old player who emerged from the Boca quarry, he replied: “Is he the right man for this team? You can’t say we found the right man after a game and a half.”. In addition, he compared it and assured that he cannot take the position from a historic Italian striker such as Ciro Inmmobile who has been the benchmark for Lazio for years.
“It is true that there are not many forwards, but it is not that one arrives and can displace Immobile who has been scoring 50 goals for several years. These are the usual exaggerations of our football”
– Dino Zoff on Retegui on RAI
The truth is that Retegui scored 2 goals in his first 2 games with Italy, the first of which was in the 2-1 loss to England in Napoli while the other was, with a header, against Malta. In addition, it became known that Inter is one of the Italian clubs to take over his services with the aim of pairing him with Lautaro Martínez up front.
The striker left very good feelings in both matches and will surely continue to be considered by Roberto Mancini to follow this path in the face of a possible defense of the title obtained in the last Euro Cup that was played throughout the old continent.
