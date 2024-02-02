With Nigeria advancing to the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup, it is the perfect time to delve into the rich history of the Nigerian national team. In 90min, we review the historic ideal XI of the qualified teams, highlighting the legends who have left an indelible mark on African football.
With an imposing presence in goal, Enyeama stands as the undisputed goalkeeper in the ideal XI. His agility, reflexes and leadership make him a historical reference.
Defensive solidity personified. His ability to read the game and defuse rival attacks places him at the heart of the defense.
We are talking about a dynamic and versatile left back who not only defended firmly, but also contributed in the offensive aspect.
His ability to launch powerful long-distance shots and his defensive tenacity make him essential in the historic formation. He found his best level in the first years of his career at Olympique de Marseille.
A leader in the rearguard. His experience, cunning and ability to organize the defense make him a fundamental pillar.
The engine of the midfield. Mikel provided balance, vision and defensive ability, playing a crucial role in every game.
An emerging talent with vision and creativity. His ability to unbalance and contribute on the scoreboard places him in the ideal XI.
A master of dribbling and creativity. Okocha, a living legend, transcended generations with his unique skill and charisma on the field. He is Alex Iwobi's uncle.
A constant threat in the attacking zone. Osimhen combines physical power with agility, standing out as a lethal finisher.
A true Nigerian icon. Musa shines in crucial moments, showing speed, sharpness and an innate ability to score.
Dazzling speed and technical ability define Moses. His versatility allows him to play multiple roles up front. Conte converted him to winger.
