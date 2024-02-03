We are already in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup, and to everyone's surprise, Angola, the last team in the continent's FIFA ranking, has managed to qualify. They have not been particularly lucky, since they will face Nigeria, the first classified and supposedly best team in the championship, but in favor of the Angolans we can say that they are one of the two best defenses in the tournament and that they have not conceded goals in both last games. It is one of those teams that has been talked about about what it would be like if its players were not nationalized in other European countries, but here we bring another conversation, and that is, which would be the best team if we choose those who have played with Angola:
Considered the best goalkeeper in the history of the Angolan national team, and one of the greats of the continent, João Ricardo, was the goalkeeper who led the expedition and classification of that Angola that managed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.
Current player for Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1, half Belgian and half Angolan, he strives to be one of the best in his country. At 30 years old, last year, he was sold for the amount of 5 million euros, which is one of the highest figures for a player of his nationality.
Central of guarantees, forged among the tough Italian defenses, he spent several seasons defending the Lazio shield, and scored up to 9 goals for the club. He is physical, strong on the court and a contact player that no one would like to face.
The other centre-back, Jonás Ramalho, is someone we know very well in the Spanish league, as he has played for several clubs in our local competition. More than 200 games between first and second, he could have played for the Spanish team, but ultimately he opted for Angola.
Another of the big names who defended the Antelopes shield at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The player, very versatile in defense, was capable of covering several positions at the back as a center back or full-back on both wings.
In 2007, Benfica paid 5 million euros for Pedro Mantorras. Although he was sometimes a striker, it was common to see him on the wing, where we preferred to place him. He got to play 8 Champions League games and 5 UEFA games.
Kulembe is one of Angola's best midfielders of the last 10 years. The country's greatest assister, with 40 assists, and top 10 top scorers in the last decade with another 45 goals in his personal record, make him a great architect, and even more so for a midfielder.
7 Europa League games, 3 Champions League games, more than 10,000 minutes in the Turkish league, and a nice time at Porto, make Djalma a great playmaker for the Angolan national team, and one of the best players in his position.
Perhaps one of the most famous also here in Spain, due to his early time at Deportivo de la Coruña, or later time at Valencia, Helder Costa has managed to move almost 40 million euros between signings from one team to another .
The considered best player in the history of this country, Fabrice Maeico, or better known as Akwá, was the leader of that team that would compete in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, in which they tied with Iran and Mexico, and lost by the minimum against a great Portugal.
And another of those who may be better known for the clubs he has been in, Manucho seemed like he could be a period player, and that is why Manchester United came to trust him. After not working out at the Red Devils club, he has gone through Valladolid or Rayo Vallecano among others.
