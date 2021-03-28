The manor house at Kentwell Hall in eastern England has survived over 450 years of turbulent history. Like many manor houses in Britain, which often need expensive restorations, their future is threatened by the pandemic that has forced it to close to the public.

Built when the Tudors reigned in England in the 16th century, the red brick building with several turrets, whose grounds extend near the borough of Bury St Edmunds, needs extensive restoration work. Its financing is in the air due to the lack of income generated by visitors or events such as weddings or conferences.

Its owner Patrick Phillips, a former lawyer who has devoted himself since its purchase in 1971 to maintaining the splendor of the house, has seen a 90% fallRevenues in 2019 amounted to 1.5 million pounds sterling (1.75 million euros, 2 million dollars).

Kentwell Hall. AFP photo

“It is very difficult to run this place without income”he explains to AFP, while asking for the confinement to be lifted quickly.

The essential works to repair the 730-meter pits, which sank in a critical sector for the structure, are impossible. Without funds to empty them and start work, “you cannot assess the severity,” laments Phillips, who speaks of a “real disaster.”

Critical of the roadmap to get out of confinement that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has drawn up, he believes that historic dwellings like his should have been allowed to open before May 17, as will museums and the interiors of pubs and restaurants. “We all suffer uselessly,” he stresses.

Presenting in January his plan to leave the confinement in force since the beginning of January, the third decreed in the United Kingdom since the start of the pandemic, Boris Johnson defended prudence to make it “irreversible”.

But the wait is long for the historic dwellings, as non-essential shops are allowed to reopen as of April 12.

AFP photo

“They are essential activities whose contribution is essential”argues James Probert, a head of Historic Homes, an organization that represents 1,500 private historic mansions in the UK.

Heritage

“They are very very important classified buildings that are part of our national heritage,” he says. “We are not saying that they have to authorize these activities to reopen on April 12, but we ask that they at least take it into account,” and that the decision be made “in light of reasonable scientific opinions.”

In total, ongoing work on these historic dwellings totaled 1.4 billion pounds (1.6 billion euros, 1,890 million dollars) in 2019, of which 400 million considered urgent, an amount that has increased during the pandemic, according to James Probert, due to problems such as mold and humidity.

In addition to the maintenance of the buildings, its 34,400 employees also pay a high price. Some 3,000 are at risk of losing their jobs despite the government-subsidized partial unemployment system.

Kentwell Hall. AFP photo

Charles Courtenay, 19th Earl of Devon, whose family has lived in Powderham Palace in south-west England for over 600 years, says the financial crisis has “financially decimated”.

It must deal with water damage on the palace roof – although the extent of it has nothing to do with that suffered during the 17th century English Civil War. And for the moment, the financial support provided by the Historic England heritage protection association has allowed him to simply contain expenses.

Powderham will open “as soon as possible,” said Charles Courtenay, before stressing that most of the income is invested in maintenance of the building or in its management.

He remembers last summer when he was able to reopen the gardens: he turned the castle into a “community space where people could come and go.” “We were proud and delighted to be able to make this space available” during this “difficult” period.

Source: AFP

