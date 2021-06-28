Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The historic Faten Hamama Cinema in central Cairo is preparing to return to life again, after years of closure and neglect.

The owners of Faten Hamama cinema announced their withdrawal from the decision to dispense with it in order to replace it with a residential tower on the Nile, where a banner was hung on the cinema three years after the demolition decision bearing an advertisement for the reconstruction of a cinema and theater with the latest international technologies.

The demolition decision was issued in 2018 in favor of thirteen people who are the owners of the building, but the building remained closed for 3 years and became an abandoned place where films were not shown, as was the custom since the thirties of the last century when the cinema was opened for the first time and was called Rab’ Leba, then it turned into Faten Hamama and was restored It opened in December 1984.

The cinema bearing the name of the Lady of the Arab Screen witnessed the screening of many important films in Egyptian cinema, the first of which was when men cry starring the Egyptian artist Farid Shawky, and one of the most important historical events that the cinema witnessed is the attempt to camouflage by the late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

As Sadat attended a movie with his wife at Faten Hamama Cinema in order to evade the severe censorship that was imposed on the Free Officers before the 1952 revolution, and for this reason, cinema occupies a special importance in the hearts of Egyptians.

When the cinema stopped working in 2014, its owners offered it for sale for 33 million pounds, to be obtained by the current owners at a value of 25 million pounds, and they obtained an official decision to demolish it and turn it into a residential tower bearing the name of the late artist, and indeed work began on the demolition until it reached 70% However, the demolitions stopped a few weeks after the decision was issued.

But in the end, the owners retreated without giving reasons, and decided to reopen the cinema with 1,100 chairs in the large exhibition hall and to provide it with the latest modern technology and technological display methods.