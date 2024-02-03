The Mali National Team is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations. After leaving Burkina Faso on the road, the Malian team will face Ivory Coast today for a place among the four best national teams on the African continent. The team is doing a good job in the tournament, with players who are showing a good level. Their strength lies fundamentally in the center of the field, with very physical players who have created a solid block, so who knows if we will see them in the next round, although first they will have to beat a team like Ivory Coast that eliminated Nigeria , one of the big favorites, so the match will be very close.
In its history, the Mali National Team has reached the quarterfinal round of the Africa Cup of Nations on six occasions, and in all of them it has curiously managed to advance to the next phase. The last time was in 2013, when he ended up winning the bronze medal in the competition, as in 2012. However, he has only been able to reach the final on one occasion, which was in 1972, finally being defeated by Cameroon, so it does not have any title in this competition on its record.
Numerous high-level players have passed through the ranks of this team throughout its history, and some have left a great mark on the world of football.
The goalkeeper enjoyed 93 caps, so for many years, he was the defender of the Malian national team's goal.
The defender played for Liverpool and achieved important successes such as winning the Champions League in the 2004/2005 season. He is possibly the defensive zone player who has had the most significance in the world of football.
Although he was born in France, he had Malian nationality. The defender spent his entire career in France, although he never made the move to a big team.
In this case he also had French nationalization, although of Malian origin. As a player he spent his entire career in France, and in the Mali National Team he played 15 games and scored one goal. He currently serves as assistant coach in France.
Center back of great height and corpulence, he spent much of his career in France and in the Premier League.
He was a member of what is possibly the best Barcelona team in history. He arrived from Sevilla, and his contribution was very important in the successes of the Barça team, being the first Malian to play there.
He played for the eternal rival, Real Madrid. At that time the merengue team was not going through a very good time, although the player was very important for the African team.
Known for his time in the Premier League, where he was in clubs like West Ham, he is another clear example of the great talent that this country has provided, especially in attack.
Great forward known above all for his time at Porto, where he was very important. With great physical and scoring ability, his contribution at both the club and national team level has been very outstanding.
Seydou Keita's uncle, he played in the 70s for teams like Valencia. He was the first player to win the African Ballon d'Or, and without a doubt a pioneer for African footballers in Europe, since he was one of the first to make a name for himself at the European level.
Legend of Sevilla, known for his great scoring ability and the feeling of a humble person that he conveyed, without a doubt one of the great figures of Malian football in its history.
