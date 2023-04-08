Saturday, April 8, 2023
The historic eleven of FC Barcelona

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2023
in Sports
0
The historic eleven of FC Barcelona

He Barcelona Soccer Club is one of the most successful teams in world football history, with a long list of iconic players who have left their mark on the club. From the club’s earliest days in 1899 to the present day, Barcelona has been home to some of the best players in the world. In this article, the historical ideal eleven of FC Barcelona will be presented, a selection of the best players who have worn the club’s jersey throughout its rich history.

Victor Valdes

Victor Valdes with FC Barcelona / David Ramos/GettyImages

Valdés was a key goalkeeper in Barcelona’s golden era, and his style of play suited the team’s philosophy perfectly. He was very confident under the sticks and had great ability to play with his feet.

Daniel Alves

Dani Alves with FC Barcelona / Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alves is considered one of the best right-backs in the history of football. His speed, skill and technique made him unstoppable on offense, and he was a very complete player on defense. He is the winningest player of all time along with Messi.

Gerard Piqué

Piqué with FC Barcelona / Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Gerard Piqué is an outstanding central defender in the history of Barcelona, ​​known for his great technique, vision of the game and ability to lead the defense. He was trained in the Barcelona youth academy and returned to the club after a brief stint at Manchester United. Since his return, he has won numerous titles with Barcelona, ​​including multiple Champions League and La Liga titles.

Carles Puyol

Puyol with FC Barcelona / David Ramos/GettyImages

Puyol was the heart and soul of Barcelona for many years. He was a born leader on the pitch and a relentless defender, with great anticipation and a keen sense of position.

Xavi Hernandez

Xavi with FC Barcelona / David Ramos/GettyImages

Xavi is considered one of the best midfielders in the history of football. He was the brain of Barcelona for many years, with great vision of the game and an exceptional ability to maintain control of the ball.

Sergio Busquets

Busquets with FC Barcelona / Angel Martinez/GettyImages

Sergio Busquets is a key defensive midfielder for Barcelona known for his ability to recover the ball, his excellent vision of the game and his ability to initiate plays from midfield. He has won numerous titles with Barcelona and has been a key player in the success of the Spanish team in the World Cup and the Euro Cup.

Andres Iniesta

Iniesta with FC Barcelona / Getty Images/GettyImages

Iniesta is another legendary Barcelona player. He was very skilled in controlling the ball and had great vision of the game. In addition, he was a great scorer at key moments.

First Division - Barcelona

Diego Maradona with FC Barcelona / VI-Images/GettyImages

Although his tenure at the club was brief, Maradona left a great impression on Barcelona fans thanks to his technical ability and goal-scoring ability. During his time at Barcelona, ​​Maradona scored 22 goals in 36 games, helping the team win the Copa del Rey in 1983.

Johan Cruijff

Johan Cruyff with FC Barcelona / Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Cruyff is a Barcelona legend, both as a player and as a coach. He was a very complete player, with great technical ability and great vision of the game. In addition, he was one of those responsible for introducing the famous “tiki-taka” style of play to Barcelona.

FC Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho celebrates

Ronaldinho with FC Barcelona / LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Ronaldinho is one of the most skilled and creative players to have passed through Barcelona. It was a real spectacle to watch him play, with his dribbling ability and his great vision of the game.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi with FC Barcelona / Eric Alonso/GettyImages

Messi is considered the best player in the history of football, and has been Barcelona’s flagship for many years. Without a doubt, the cherry on the cake in this historic Barça eleven.

Goalie: Victor Valdes

Defenses: Dani Alves, Gerard Piqué, Puyol

Midfielders: Xavi, Sergio Busquets and Iniesta

Playmaker: Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Johan Cruyff

Forward: Lionel Messi

The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked

