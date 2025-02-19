The historic director of photography Juan Mariné dies at 104

The director of photography, restorer and film researcher Juan Mariné died Monday in Madrid, at 104. The news has been confirmed by the Film Academy. Recognized in 2024 with the Honor Goya, he participated in more than 150 productions and, during the last decades of his life, he dedicated himself to the restoration of films.

Born in Barcelona in 1920, his love for cinema came to him with only four years, when one day truthful in Arenys del Mar he saw a projection of the first shorts of Charles Chaplin. The impact of these images was so great that he asked his mother to enroll him in school early to be able to read the posters of the mute movies. Already in his adolescence, he frequently visited the cineclub of the Catalan municipality.

There, the projector used to spoil regularly and thus Mariné had its first contacts with these devices: trying to fix them to continue watching the movies that made him enjoy so much. He entered the cinema with only thirteen years, when he reached the filming of The eighth commandment To deliver new cameras from France that only he knew how to work, and in his last years of life, ninety later, he frequently went to ECAM to restore films. It was promised that at the end of the civil war he would devote his life to the cinema and Mariné has fulfilled that pact until his last days.

Mariné was also the first photography director who entered the Film Academy. His debut in this position was in 1947, in an episode of the film Four womenby Antonio del Amo, the first of the 150 tapes that rolled until his retirement in 1990. Mariné was usual in the productions of Del Amo, Pedro Lazaga, José María Forqué, or Pedro Masó.

Television storiesby José Luis Sáenz de Heredia; The astronautby Javier Aguirre; María de la Oby Ramón Torrado; The perfect crime, by Fernando Fernán Gómez; and The great familyby Fernando Palacios, are some of the many titles of his filmography. His work even caught the attention of Orson Welles, who invited him to stay at his home to make some conferences at the University of California, a proposal that Mariné rejected, since he was not attracted to Hollywood.

Inventor, pioneer and awarded

The filmmaker also stood out as an inventor of new photographic techniques, such as Mariné format. After his last film in 1990, The crack, From Juan Piquer Simón, he devoted himself fully to the very important work of the restoration, managing to rescue many Spanish films that were given by unrecoverable. “Impossible is something that takes a little longer to get,” was one of the maxims that Catalan always had in mind. Mariné invented various artifacts to help him in this task, such as an optical copier or a negative washing machine. He performed this work daily in the ECAM, in a basement where he had his office- full of machines and film material- to which the students of the school nicknamed the “sub-mariné”.

Beyond his film activity, Mariné was affiliated with the CNT union, recorded the Brotherhood of Buenaventura Durruti in 1936; He was a war photographer of Enrique Lister; He was admitted to the concentration camps of France and in the field of prisoners of La Rinconada (Sevilla); And he was a photographer of the General Staff of Catalonia, since he combined with his work as a photography assistant in productions in Barcelona.

Mariné was recognized with the National Prize for Cinematography, the National Photography Prize, the Academy’s Gold Medal, the Honigo de la Seinci de Valladolid Honor, the gold medal of the Fine Arts and the Juan de la del the Juan de la Research Prize of the Cierva, among others. In addition, his figure has been honored on many occasions and from different spaces such as the Spanish Film Library, the Film Academy, the Josep M. Queraló Film Foundation and the Circle of Cinematographic Writers. His figure and work have also made him the object of several documentaries such as Juan Mariné. A century of cinema, Juan Mariné: the adventure of making cinema either The submarine.