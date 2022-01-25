With a few days on the calendar before the market closes, clubs around the world are still looking to strengthen their squads and today the newspaper Olé from Argentina revealed that one of the most important and historic clubs in its football is targeting Roger Martinez.
It would not be the first time that the Colombian aims to leave Coapa for South America and on this occasion, according to reports, the Boca Juniors board led by Juan Román Riquelme have the America striker among their options.
The Xeneize would have to decide in the next few hours if its last reinforcement for this season will be Roger Martínez or Angel Romero, selected Paraguayan. In Mexico, the media close to the Coapa club indicate that Roger’s departure would be a complicated issue due to the economic claims of both parties, however they do not rule out his departure if Boca makes a good offer.
This would not be the first time in the market that the Argentine club is related to soccer players from Liga MX, let us remember that in this same market, the former American Dario Benedetto returned to xeneize and Pol Fernández, Cruz Azul soccer player, will also join to the template for this 2022.
