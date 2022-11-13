The architectural beauty that enriches the historic center of Culiacán is at risk of collapsing along with dozens of properties, including houses, buildings and entire neighborhoods that due to lack of maintenance and repair are about to collapse.
It is the lack of permits to intervene in the constructions or the lack of interest of the owners that is causing the problem, as well as a risk for the people who circulate through the center.
