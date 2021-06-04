The historic Argentine producer and businessman Rubén “Pelo” Aprile, responsible for a number of works by artists and bands such as Charly García, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and Divididos, died on the night of this Thursday, June 3, at the age of 71, in the Sanatorio de la Trinidad in Buenos Aires due to complications from a coronavirus picture.

The news was confirmed by his colleague and friend Daniel Grinbank, who in statements to the graphic media affirmed that Aprile, who currently presides over his own publisher, Pelo Music Group, contracted the virus already with a delicate and deteriorated state of health after having a stroke two years ago, so the disease affected him seriously and quickly.

His influence and the mark he left on the local music industry was recognized by artists and figures in the field who fired him on their social networks, such as singer Pablo Lescano, with whom he worked for the last few years, who wished his “friend and partner” a “good trip” and added: “Now who will give me advice and explain the record’s ups and downs?”

“Pelo” Aprile next to “Negra” Sosa. The producer published the compilation “30 Years” of singer, in the ’90s. Photo Archive Hair Aprile

“The memories I have with you are worthy of a documentary, thank you for betting on our music and letting us convince you of our follies”, published Emmanuel Horvilleur in relation to his experience with the producer at the time he was part of the band Illya Kuryaki and the Valderramas with Dante spinetta.

For its part, the Pimpinela duo, made up of the brothers Lucía and Joaquín Galán, expressed his sorrow over “the departure of beloved ‘Pelo’ Aprile, one of the few genius producers that remained of the music “that with” his talent enlightened many.

May you rest in Paz Pelo Aprile record producer with whom we made a large part of the ikv albums … the memories I have with you are worthy of a documentary … thank you for betting on our music and letting us convince you of our follies … . pic.twitter.com/J1UWUyPmBV – Emmanuel Horvilleur (@ emmahorvilleur1) June 4, 2021

Also the Argentine Chamber of Producers of Phonograms and Videograms (Capif), which every year awards the Gardel awards, recalled the producer, who in 2019 was distinguished by the organization as Music Industry Personality “for his great contribution to the sector and his outstanding work in the development of so many Argentine artists.”

The news of his death was also lamented on the networks by artists such as Fabiana Cantilo, Juanchi Baleiron, guitarist and singer from Los Pericos; the trumpeter and conductor Gillespi; Marilinda Bertoldi and Carca, among others.

Good trip friend and companion. Now who will give me advice and explain the record ups and downs. The great Pelo Aprile the only one who gave me back the contract and did not keep my records (Master) Magenta and Leader music, learn from good people! pic.twitter.com/fcSak2UT4R – Pablo Lescano (@pablitolescano) June 4, 2021

“Pelo”, born in 1950 in the Buenos Aires town of Avellaneda, took his first steps in the world of music from his early teens with a passionate interest that took him from working as a DJ at parties and selling albums at street fairs to establish, time later, his first record store in downtown Buenos Aires.

From that moment, and partly thanks to the commercial diffusion of his famous compiled albums, he became an increasingly recognized figure in the environment.

Sad news: the death of Pelo Aprile, a huge figure in the Argentine record industry @pelomusicgroup

With music rest – JUANCHI (@JuanchiBaleiron) June 4, 2021

In 1977 he founded the legendary Interdisc label, which for about a decade nurtured its repertoire with works by Spinetta Jade, Charly García, Celeste Carballo and Pedro Aznar, and gave space to the debut operas of Andrés Calamaro and Los Fabulosos Cadillacs.

After the bankruptcy of Interdisc in the late 1980s, whose catalog was acquired by PolyGram Argentina, Aprile had a brief stint at EMI, with which he published Fuzzy of Milk (1991), Spinetta’s tenth solo album, and later chaired PolyGram, a company that later became part of Universal.

I have no words, I think I was convinced that Pelo was immortal a big hug to his family who took care of him tirelessly Pelo lives in the thousands of anecdotes that he told us and that we live with him, kept in a very special place in the heart #HairAprile 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vsDhrZhwCq – marilina (@MarilinaBrtoldi) June 4, 2021

At that time he collaborated with groups like La Renga and managed to edit the successful compilation Mercedes Sosa 30 years and other key albums of local music, such as The era of bullshit (1993), from Divided.

Later, in 2000, the already established producer decided to re-form his own label and thus Pelo Music was born, known for releasing groups and artists such as Miranda !, Javier Calamaro, Callejeros, Babasónicos, Fidel Nadal, Juanse, Pablo Lescano and Marilina Bertoldi.

