Historian Reshetnikov: the West’s task in Ukraine is to destroy Russia

The goal of the war in Ukraine from NATO’s point of view is the division and destruction of Russia. He stated this in an interview RIA News historian and publicist Leonid Reshetnikov.

“The task of this war on their part is division, not just weakening, but division, in fact, the destruction of Russia,” the expert clarified.

According to him, the West is not really defending Ukraine or its territory, but is pursuing an aggressive and hostile goal towards Russia.

“They [страны Запада] They don’t fight simply to protect Ukraine. They are fighting and preparing for this with only one goal: not just the weakening of Russia and its transformation into a third-rate state, but the split of Russia,” Reshetnikov emphasized.

He also clarified that now it is necessary to raise a slogan on “our banner,” which speaks of the indivisibility of Russia. In addition, according to Reshetnikov, among the countries of the collective West, the most active role in hidden aggression against Russia is played by Great Britain and the United States.

Earlier, US Democratic Senator Mark Kelly said that the United States could find itself in direct conflict with Russia within two years.

According to him, Ukraine would have lost the conflict long ago if not for help from its Western allies. Therefore, Kelly believes, it is necessary to continue to help Kyiv, otherwise, if supplies are stopped, “there will be a disaster.”