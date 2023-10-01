Historian and journalist Alexander Burt spoke about the most famous pre-revolutionary centenarians of the capital in the Moslenta material.

“Vladimir Gilyarovsky in the book “Moscow and Muscovites” recalled an almost hundred-year-old actor from the Korsh Theater, who every day came to the Sandunovsky baths to swim in the pool: “This is Ivan Alekseevich Grigorovsky, who served on stage in Moscow, then in the provinces and now played villains in old plays that he knew by heart and played them back in the forties,” the interlocutor recalled.

According to Burt, 25 eyewitnesses and participants in the events of those years came to the 1912 meeting, organized on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Borodino. Among them were 108-year-old Ivan Zorin, 111-year-old Nadezhda Surina and even 139-year-old Rodion Medvedev. Emperor Nicholas II, out of respect for the elderly people, allowed them to sit in his presence.

