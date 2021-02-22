Historian Mikhail Myagkov spoke about how the Nazis denied the main myth about the Red Army. The scientific director of the Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) said this RIA News…

According to him, the leadership of Hitlerite Germany itself destroyed the myth that the Red Army can only win in numbers, overwhelming the enemy with corpses, when at the final stage of the Great Patriotic War it recommended that its soldiers use the finds of the Soviet military.

It is noted that in October 1944, a brochure “Russian improvised means and resourcefulness” was published for the German military personnel. In the foreword to this publication, one of the main Nazi war criminals, SS Reichsfuehrer Heinrich Himmler, who at that time was also the commander-in-chief of a part of the Wehrmacht – the Reserve Army, wrote that every soldier on the Eastern Front knows how the Russians cope with technical difficulties by simple means and overcome adverse conditions.

Earlier, Rosarkhiv, on the 75th anniversary of the opening of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, presented new digitized documents on the trial. For the first time, more than 3.5 thousand pages of documents from the Nuremberg Tribunal fund were published on the network. Also, cases on individual responsibility for each defendant have become available, containing a brief summary of official activities, tables of evidence presented by the prosecution and the defense side on specific charges.