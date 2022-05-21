Pap Ndiaye, hitherto director of the Immigration History Museum, was appointed Minister of National Education and Youth on Friday. Respected academic, the specialist in the social history of the United States and minorities has a profile that breaks with that of his predecessor, Jean-Michel Blanquer.

His appointment is the main surprise of the new government of Elisabeth Borne, presented on Friday, May 20. The arrival of Pap Ndiaye at the head of the Ministry of National Education is somewhat more unexpected in terms of the profile of this academic that seems to break with that of his predecessor, Jean-Michel Blanquer.

Born to a Senegalese father and a French mother, this 56-year-old researcher is a specialist in the social history of the United States and minorities. Since last year he has been director of the Immigration History Museum.

Pap Ndiaye, a former student of the École normale supérieure de Saint-Cloud, professor of history and PhD from the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS), is the older brother of the writer Marie Ndiaye, winner of the 2009 Goncourt Prize. in the United States from 1991 to 1996 and became known to the general public with the publication in 2008 of ‘The condition of black. Essay on a French Minority’, his reference book.

A new way of understanding the past

“In the field of history, he is someone who was innovative. He was able to show a new way of understanding the past. His work on the black presence in France is fundamental,” says historian Pascal Blanchard, a specialist in colonization.

In 2019, always eager to popularize his subjects of study, Pap Ndiaye became scientific advisor for the exhibition ‘The Black Model’ at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, dedicated to the representation of the black population in the visual arts. Most recently, in 2020, he co-authored a report on diversity at the Paris Opera.

A professor for many years at Sciences Po, he is appreciated by his colleagues and presented as a supporter of consensus.

“He is diplomatic in his way of being with others. This is good because it is a ministry that needs diplomacy,” says Pascal Blanchard. “If he has the means to do the politics that he can embody, as an intellectual personality, I think we will go in a new direction”, agrees the sociologist Michel Wieviorka, who adds that “in everything related to minorities, he embodies orientations that are certainly not those applied by Jean-Michel Blanquer”.

a media hit

The appointment of Pap Ndiaye, who in 2012 asked for the vote for François Hollande, to the Ministry of Education also arouses criticism.

“I am stunned by this news. For me, Pap Ndiaye was not there at all. The truth is that it was necessary to ‘unwhiten’ the national education system,” Alexis Corbière, a deputy for La Francia Insumisa, told AFP. But “this media maneuver, the only one by this mediocre government, is not going to calm the deep anger of national education,” he said.

The most hostile reactions to this appointment were expressed in the camp of the nationalist right. “Emmanuel Macron had said that France’s history had to be deconstructed. Pap Ndiaye is going to do it,” the leader of the Reconquista party, Éric Zemmour, wrote on Twitter.

Denouncing the election of an “assertive indigenist” as Minister of National Education, the president of the National Association, Marine Le Pen, called for the election next month of “a maximum number of deputies of the National Association to protect our youth from the worst ideologies.