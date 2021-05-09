Rob Citino, a professor of military history from the United States, has listed five major myths about World War II. He is quoted by Time.

The greatest myth that Sitino spent most of his career to debunk is that the 32nd President of the United States, Franklin Roosevelt, knew about the impending attack on Pearl Harbor and still allowed it to happen, allowing the death of 2.5 thousand American soldiers. “In fact, there are no documents that would contain any indication that Roosevelt knew about Pearl Harbor in advance,” the scientist explained.

Related materials Hitler’s vultures Fighting everyday life and entertainment of Luftwaffe pilots: rare footage of the Second World War

The second myth is that Erwin Rommel was the greatest German general of all time. This, according to Sitino, is completely wrong. The historian said that Rommel could not win a single significant victory: he coped well with the issue of transferring forces, but was not strong in management. “His last act was his attempts to repulse the landing of the Western Allies that landed in Normandy on June 6, and he suffered a complete defeat,” Sitino said.

The next myth is that the only culprit behind Germany’s defeat in World War II was Adolf Hitler. The professor stressed that the Fuhrer really started the war and the Holocaust, but he is not responsible for all the wrong decisions of his army and “crazy offensive operations.” “Leading German officers – generals – bear the lion’s share of responsibility for the outbreak of World War II, for the conduct of that war and for the fact that the war continued even when they did not have a single chance of victory,” Sitino added.

It is also believed that Japan could win the war if it could bomb not only ships, but also oil storage facilities in Pearl Harbor. “I believe that at best it could delay the victory by several months. Japan did not want to conquer America. I just don’t see how the Japanese could swim to California and fight on the shore, ”said the historian.

The fifth myth is that there was a turning point in World War II. Sitino clarified that there are many opinions on this issue. “That is, if there were so many turning points in the Second World War, then, from my point of view, there were none at all,” he concluded.