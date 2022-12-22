The creation of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts will be a response to the growing level of confrontation with NATO countries, according to military historian Dmitry Boltenkov.

“Such ideas appeared in the military department long before the special military operation. So, back in 2014, it became clear that the Western Military District (ZVO) has too much area of ​​responsibility. Therefore, the Northern Fleet was first separated from its composition, and already in 2016-2017, the first plans appeared to divide the Western Military District into the Leningrad and Moscow military districts,” said Dmitry Boltenkov.

The historian also recalled that at the same time, the first publications about the need to form an artillery division in each military district appeared in several departmental publications.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on December 21 at the board of the Russian military department proposed to recreate the Moscow and Leningrad military districts. In addition, he made a number of other proposals to strengthen border security. Among them is an increase in the number of armed forces to one and a half million people, an increase in the draft age to 21 years.

At the same meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the authorities would not engage in the militarization of Russia and its economy – the level of development of the country today simply does not require this.

According to Vladimir Putin, Russia will continue to improve its armed forces and the military component of the state, while the modernization will take place “calmly, rhythmically, without any fuss.”

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

The task of promotion: how the NWO in Ukraine is changing the Russian army