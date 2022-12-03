Order No. 227 of the People’s Commissar of Defense of the USSR I. V. Stalin (known as “Not a step back”) was aimed at clarifying the plight of the Red Army and the entire country, the repressive part of this document is usually overestimated. This was pointed out in an interview with Izvestia by an employee of the Center for Military History of the RANEPA, Candidate of Historical Sciences Alexei Isaev.

The order was read to the personnel of the Red Army on July 28, 1942. Officially, it was called “On measures to strengthen discipline and order in the Red Army and the prohibition of unauthorized withdrawal from combat positions.”

“I would say this – usually its repressive part is overestimated, these are detachments and a penal battalion. Detachments in the Red Army existed, and the initiative was from below since 1941. They were, for example, in Sevastopol, and they were not required to be introduced by a separate order. They could be ordered, but for this it was not necessary to issue an order. The penal battalions also did not require the issuance of a special order, clarifications could be introduced in simpler ways, ”the expert noted.

According to him, the read text became an appeal of the country’s top leader to the army.

“The main part of this order is precisely an explanation of the difficult situation in which the country and the armed forces are now. This was due to a number of factors, first of all, the sharply increased effectiveness of German anti-tank weapons, which caused some confusion even in the Soviet leadership, because they did not understand why Soviet tanks were failing so quickly, ”Isaev explained.

So, the German army had a new weapon, which they created according to the experience of 1941. It really turned out to be super-effective against Soviet armored vehicles.

“These are long-barreled anti-tank guns, long-barreled tank guns and cumulative shells that went massively, before that they were banned, because Hitler was afraid that the secret would get to the allies. Well, I really got to them, and they also got it, ”added the historian.

You can listen to the full interview at podcast “Izvestia”.

During the conversation, Isaev also explained why the counter-offensive near Stalingrad was called “Uranus” and whether it was connected with atomic weapons. According to him, the names of some operations of the Soviet armed forces during the Great Patriotic War came from the names of the planets of the solar system. The historian emphasized that formally the names of the operations were in no way connected with atomic weapons.