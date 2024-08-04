The gypsy touch of the public address system in the removable stands of the South Paris Arena 6 when the music began to sound Macarena Spain wanted to anticipate a festive and calm victory at half-time, which did not happen. The men’s handball team went from joy to survival, and at times anguish, against Croatia to seal a victory that takes them to the quarter-finals in Lille against Egypt next Wednesday.

The ticket to the semi-finals is for the team coached by the Spaniard Juan Carlos Pastor, the coach who made Spain world champions in 2005, the empty head with which he started a triumphant period of two decades in the Hispanos. Considering that, if he got past the group stage, he would be drawn into the group where France and Denmark were, things did not end up going so badly for him. The goal in the discount Aleix Gómez’s performance left Spain third in the group, instead of fourth, which prevented them from facing Denmark in the quarter-finals. Double relief after a match driven by Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas and resolved by Ian Tarrafeta.

In the last round of the day, the numbers were clear: at least a draw against Croatia. The debate was between the two and there could only be one. Pérez de Vargas had unfinished business with the Balkan team. The memory of his nightmare match in the opening of the last European Championship, last January, is still remembered as the biggest anomaly of his career. That night Horribilis He only stopped one of the 26 shots he faced. Unheard of. The beginning of Spain’s defeat that, in the long run, ended up condemning them in the championship. This Sunday, the Toledo native removed several stones from that backpack.

He was the start of a team that was fine-tuned and relaxed in attack until the break. With a goalkeeper who is easier on everyone. His nine interventions propelled the team to 20-15 at half-time, sealed with a hip-kick from Alex Dujshebaev with the familiar stamp.

The air of Javi Rodriguez

Croatia could say the same about their goalkeeping. The best part of the first half was when Dominik Kuzmanovic came through, and he had his moment to cancel out Spain’s early 8-4 lead. Overall, it was a more rounded and fluid Spain. Their goal at half-time spoke volumes about their attack. Saves and several steals allowed Kauldi Odriozola to hammer away at the break.

But Spain’s offensive joys suddenly came to an end in the second half. The river that flowed was transformed into a channel where not much water passed through. The team settled into survival mode against a Croatia that was better closed at the back. Only the seven meters converted by Aleix Gomez relieved the Hispanos. With Alex Dujshebaev managing a slow pace, each possession of Spain was a tortuous path. An ordeal that also found fresh air in the form of Javi Rodriguez at pivot, author of three goals in a row.

The Croats did not give the overtakingbut they did not give in. Until they narrowed the gap to the maximum and Jordi Ribera recovered Tarrafeta in the final stretch. His return was decisive with two goals when the rope was most tight. Croatia still tied the score with 15 seconds left. That was still enough for Spain to go through, but as fourth, which led them to the draw with the Danes. Aleix Gómez’s goal on the edge led Spain down the path of Egypt. A tough nut to crack, but not the mountain that Denmark represents.

