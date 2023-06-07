The oil ‘Children on the beach’, painted by Sorolla in 1908, at the Hispanic Society of New York. Angel Colmenares (EFE)

After the labor conflict that frustrated the planned opening schedule in April was resolved, the Hispanic Society (HS), the flagship of Hispanic-American culture in the US, has finally opened its main wing to the public, which includes the iconic gallery de Sorolla, in time to commemorate the centenary of the death of the Valencian painter. The reopening of the main building of the old mansion in northern Manhattan, on the banks of the Hudson River, is the advance of a renovation process that has kept the museum closed for years and that will completely update the ancient headquarters of a century-old institution.

Next to the monumental Vision of Spain by Joaquín Sorolla, you can also see a small exhibition of the Venezuelan kinetic artist Jesús Rafael Soto, on the centenary of his birth, and a reinterpretation of the Afro-Hispanic painter Juan de Pareja, a few weeks after the exhibition dedicated to him by the Metropolitan Museum of Art ( Met) of New York. A selection of jewelery designed by Luz Camino since the 1970s completes the inaugural offering, with the idea of ​​showing the unknown historical collection of jewelery from its collection in the future. In autumn, the HS will add to the Picasso year with an exhibition dedicated to the inspiration that the matchmaker exercised in his work and with supplementary programming in this regard.

The highlight of the renovation is, of course, the Vision of Spain, the name given to the series of 14 large oil paintings commissioned by the founder of the HS, the philanthropist Archer M. Huntington, as a result of the success of two exhibitions by the Spanish painter in 1909 and 1911, and which Sorolla painted between 1912 and 1919. Since then, the institution has become the home of the Valencian in New York and, by extension, in the US, and in fact it was even more popular in the North American country. But the exhibition goes far beyond that ethnographic, costumbrist description of the Spanish regions, to include the portraitist Sorolla, the author of the famous seascapes – two beach scenes are exhibited – and also the first painting of his acquired by Huntington, the titled Peppersfrom 1903, not too well known but impressive.

Far from the New York museum circuit, but in the heart of the city’s Hispanic community, the HS is forced to reinvent itself if it wants to celebrate another century. By volume, it is one of the cultural treasures of the city (with 900 paintings and more than 6,000 watercolors and drawings, not counting books, photographs, sculpture, decorative arts… up to a total of 750,000 pieces), but it attracts few visitors. Its stores hold surprises, such as Juan de Pareja’s little-known portrait of a gentleman, now on display in a room adjacent to the main courtyard. Always around Velázquez, of whom he was a slave and apprentice, the exciting rediscovery of the pupil as a first-class artist is revealed in the exhibition In search of Juan de Pareja: from Arturo Schomburg to Jas Knight. It is a dialogue between one of the copies of his portrait – initially attributed to Velázquez, later in the style of Juan Bautista Martínez del Mazo, the master’s son-in-law – and a contemporary copy of it, work of artist and copyist Knight. The presentation is a sign of the growing interest in Pareja and the vindication of him as a painter with a name and surname, but also as a symbol of the miscegenation of Spain in the 17th century.

The ambitious task of total renovation of the HS “will allow the museum to serve a wider audience and support the work of living contemporary artists, which was a vital part of Archer Huntington’s mission when he founded the museum” in 1904, explains Guillaume Kientz. , director of the Hispanic Society. “We want to encourage more projects and community initiatives in the renovated spaces. The museum will be a resource and an opportunity for the surrounding community. [mayoritariamente hispana] as well as for New Yorkers in general.”

In promoting the work of living artists, the aforementioned incorporation of pieces of jewelry by Luz Camino to the collection’s funds stands out, as well as the presence of the copy by Jas Knight, which looks like a drop of water to the original, which has raised questions for years: it was considered the work of Velázquez before the appearance of the authentic one, painted in 1650 and acquired by the Met in 1971. Curated by Madeleine Haddon, curator of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the small exhibition dedicated to Pareja aims to highlight “the transhistorical and intercultural focus of the Hispanic Society’s collection.” As a symbol of update of the institution, the juxtaposition of that copy of the portrait of Pareja made by someone very close to Velázquez, and the perfect copy “of a living artist […] it is an excellent example of what the future engagement between the Museum’s collection and living artists could be,” Haddon explained. Knight, based in Brooklyn, has maintained a dialogue with master painters throughout his career, including some classics from the museum’s collection, such as Velázquez, Sorolla, the American Sargent and Pareja himself.

To end the visit, the Sculpture Gallery in the main courtyard has also been opened to the public for the first time in six years. These are two of the three monuments that made up the funerary complex that Beltrán de la Cueva, the first Duke of Alburquerque, had erected in the church of San Francisco de Cuéllar, the so-called tombs of San Francisco. After the confiscation, the art housed in the temple was dispersed and Huntington acquired the reliefs in 1906, two years before the museum opened to the public. In a Renaissance style, a visit to the sculptures alone justifies a visit to the old mansion on the banks of the Hudson.

