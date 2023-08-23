As a Hispanic, it is crucial to participate in decision-making that will impact the future of your community, as it takes strong leaders to represent us at the negotiating table to build more inclusive cities. This certainty prompted the architect David Goujon to propose to his friends, the builders Mark and Joshua Albarez, to collaborate in the donation of a greenhouse for the organization Mobile Loaves & Fishes that serves the homeless in Austin, Texas.

What can we do to become “architects” of the change our community needs? These three industrious Hispanics, proud of their roots and continuers of their legacies, have some answers. “Do you think you can help someone? Do it”, is the first thing that Goujon advises. With the support of a few, you can be the catalyst needed to build more prosperous, supportive and compassionate communities. You are that unstoppable force.