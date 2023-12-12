The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for one Hisense 55-inch QLED smart TV in 4K. The reported discount is 25% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €529. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There Hisense 55-inch QLED smart TV in 4K It has a Quantum Dot IPS panel. It offers a “Slim” design, i.e. with a thinner frame and a central stand. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands and the remote has buttons dedicated to seven applications, including Prime Video, Netflix and RaiPlay. It has 20W Dolby Atmos Audio with Bluetooth support. Obviously there is no shortage of Digital Terrestrial T2 & Satellite S2 HEVC 10. It has an HDMI 2.1 output.