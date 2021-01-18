The Adecco Foundation, with the collaboration of CHM Works and Infrastructures presented the report ‘Disability and expectations for the new decade’ which bases its conclusions on a survey of 600 people with disabilities between 18 and 60 years old.

According to Francisco Mesonero, CEO of the Adecco Foundation: «Behind every crisis there is a call to collective and individual responsibility. We must learn from the past and not allow people with disabilities to be left behind in the Covid-19 era, being, as always, the last to recover from the economic impact. Listening to their demands and demands is the first step for all social agents to coordinate to respond to them, thus allowing them to be part of an inclusive economic recovery in which the employment will be the engine to get ahead ».

For his part, Francisco Martínez, CEO of CHM Obras e Infraestructuras He commented that: «in these turbulent times, at CHM Obras e Infraestructuras we feel the responsibility to strengthen our commitment to those who need it most. We believe that it is our obligation to vindicate the social and labor inclusion of people with disabilities and that is achieved only by listening to them and integrating them on the road to recovery. Based on this philosophy, we support the Adecco Foundation in the preparation of the report Disability and expectations for the new decade, convinced of its potential to make visible the inequalities that people with disabilities face in the world of work in the Covid-19 era ”.

Main conclusions:



People with disabilities believe that we are facing a “Lost decade” in which there will be no progress, since social distancing and the economic crisis will not help to normalize the presence of people with disabilities in society and in the labor market.

When asked about his “3 great wishes” for the next decade, a resounding 92% mention “stable employment” as their main aspiration. Employment becomes a longing, to the extent that 64% declare having felt discrimination at work at some point in their life and 76% maintain that disability continues to be a handicap for finding work.

Secondly, 75% claim the normalization of disability in society and 64% claim more empathy as a pillar of equality.

Out of the dominant responses, others stand out, such as the young woman with a physical disability who assures that “people with disabilities are not wild cards and this decade I ask them to stop being so” or the man with intellectual disabilities who is content with “being able to hug people”.

86% of people with disabilities believe that in this decade teleworking will be consolidated; However, 44% believe that this phenomenon can slow down their inclusion in the workplace, due to the lack of face-to-face contact that hinders the exchange of values, empathy and normalization.

According Francisco Mesonero: «People with disabilities believe that their labor inclusion will remain at a standstill for the next 10 years. Faced with this reality, we must show them that we are not leaving them behind and adopt exceptional measures so that they are present in companies, with employment being the only element capable of guaranteeing their social inclusion and normalizing their life. Active employment policies, public-private partnership and Diversity & Inclusion strategies are the key, not only to avoid stagnation, but to turn tragedy into a challenge and accelerate the process of social and labor inclusion as never before ”.