🔵 Peter Vermes, DT of @SportingKCspoke about Alan Pulido ahead of his debut in #LeaguesCup.

🗣 “We are working with Alan and his representative trying to renew it, we are still in that process. He is a very good player and we want to renew him as soon as possible.”@FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/VwRaRsnQXD

— Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) July 22, 2023