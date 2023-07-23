Sporting KC striker Alan Pulido will face a special match in the coming days, as he will meet his former team Chivas again in the Leagues Cup group stage. This encounter has generated great anticipation among fans, who are excited that the Chivas board of directors can start talks with Pulido about a possible return in the future.
However, the Sporting KC coach, Peter Vermes, has sent a clear message to the rojiblanco team. He stated that they are working closely with Alan Pulido’s agent to get him renewed as soon as possible. The team is aware that there are interests from other Liga MX teams in the striker, so they want to ensure his permanence in the American team.
Peter Vermes recognizes the importance of Pulido for the Chivas fans, since the striker was a key player in obtaining the last Liga MX title and also earned a scoring title. Therefore, the match between the two teams in the Leagues Cup acquires a special meaning for the player, as well as for the fans who remember his outstanding time with the Mexican team.
The Sporting KC coach is confident in the quality of Alan Pulido and hopes that his renewal will take place soon to count on him in the future. For their part, Chivas fans will be attentive to the development of the game and the possibility of a future negotiation that could bring the striker back to the ranks of the rojiblanco team. Undoubtedly, the match between the two teams will be an exciting and emotionally charged moment for the fans of both squads.
#hint #Sporting #coach #match #Chivas
Leave a Reply