Choosing a partner ticket Donald Trump’s choice for the November elections is a basic electoral calculation: JD Vance represents the poor, white electorate of the Rust Belt, the deindustrialized territory that is key in the election, and which was already so in 2016, when it guaranteed Trump’s victory in the states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio) that assured him the majority in the electoral college that gave him the presidency (despite having lost the popular vote).

#Hillbilly #Trap