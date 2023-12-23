The hill that collapsed with children in the village of Khakassia was built without documents

The slide that collapsed with children in the village of Ust-Abakan in the Republic of Khakassia was built without documents. This is reported by Telegram– Mash Siberia channel.

According to the source, in December the head of the village instructed the deputy for landscaping to prepare the central square for the holiday. They bought 70 thousand rubles worth of material for the slide, bench and stage and began to build everything on their own. There were no official purchases or written instructions.

Earlier it became known that as a result of the collapse of the slide, eight children were injured – they fell from a height of three meters. Four minors sought medical help. Two girls, 10 and 11 years old, were hospitalized with broken legs, and another with bruises. A boy was also admitted to the hospital with a spinal injury. According to TASSthe slide was not put into operation, but did not have enclosing elements.

An investigation into the incident is underway. The issue of initiating a case is being decided.