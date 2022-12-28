US President Joe Biden does not trust some of his bodyguards because they are supporters of former US leader Donald Trump. The newspaper reported The Hill on Wednesday, December 28, citing Chris Whipple’s book The Struggle of a Lifetime: Inside the White House Under Joe Biden.

According to the author of the work, there are many former policemen in the Secret Service from the southern part of the country, who usually adhere to conservative views.

“The bigger issue was Biden’s concern about his security. Some of them were supporters [лозунга] MAGA (“Make America Great Again” is Trump’s political motto. – Ed.). He did not trust them,” the book says.

Biden was also “skeptical” about reports that his sheepdog had bitten a Secret Service agent in March 2021. So, the president did not deny the bite, but “did not believe the details” – he told his friend that agents were not in the part of the White House where the incident occurred.

In addition, the book points out that Biden also suspected the Secret Service of incompetence after it was reported that the service allegedly erased most messages on January 5 and 6, when the capitol was stormed. As transmits CNNthe Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security said the service removed the posts after the oversight agency requested the tapes as part of an investigation into the incident.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Trump, dissatisfied with the results of the 2020 US presidential election and believing that their results were rigged, rioted on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The protesters tried to take over the building and rushed inside. As a result, the Capitol building was destroyed, five people died, including a policeman, several dozen were injured and arrested.