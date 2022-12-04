The ceiling on oil prices from Russia will turn out to be a failure for the West. On December 3, journalist Peter Doran wrote about this in material for The Hill.

“The price ceiling for Russian oil has all the signs of a looming historic fiasco. Now there is virtually no free oil left on the world energy market. Therefore, there is a high risk that after the introduction of restrictions, oil prices will skyrocket, ”the article says.

According to Doran, back in the summer, the US and its allies considered such a measure an “elegant solution” to the problem of reducing Russia’s income, but the situation has since changed. The author explained that the price ceiling of $60 per barrel is beneficial for Moscow, since the cost of producing Russian oil ranges from $20 to $40.

The G7 countries and Australia agreed on a ceiling price for Russian oil of $60 per barrel on December 2. The new policy will take effect December 5th. On the same day, the member countries of the European Union reached an agreement on the maximum price for Russian energy resources.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not accept a price ceiling for Russian oil. How the work will be organized will be announced later, after the analysis of the situation.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would not act contrary to common sense and supply energy resources to countries at prices set by them. The head of state also recalled that there are no guarantees that the practice of the price ceiling will not be extended to other industries and will be applied not only against Russia.