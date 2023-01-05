In 2023, the risk of a major confrontation between the US and Russia or China will escalate. Paul Stars, director of the Center for Preventive Action of the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote about this on Wednesday, January 4, in an article for the American edition. The Hill.

It is noted that this year the United States of America faces three main threats. First of all, the author of the material singled out the threat of a real military confrontation with Russia or China, or with both countries.

Also, for the American side, five regions at once pose a threat, the situation in which could lead to the use of nuclear weapons. Paul Stars noted on this list the potential resumption of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, the clash between Israel and Iran, the war between India and Pakistan, the US-China confrontation in the South China Sea, as well as border skirmishes involving China and India.

The author considered the proliferation of nuclear weapons and the consequences of other factors, such as climate change, as the third threat. The article says that the effects of climate change are already being observed, in particular in the Sahel, Somalia and Central America.

Earlier, on January 4, columnist James Reinle wrote in an article for the Daily Mail that Americans believe that they will face many problems in 2023. The article says that eight out of ten US residents believe that the coming year will be a period of economic difficulties, tax increases and a growing budget deficit, and six out of ten believe that prices will skyrocket.

Prior to this, on January 2, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that a military conflict involving the leading powers of the world could begin in Ukraine. Ukraine, Taiwan and the Korean Peninsula are three places where developments could provoke a military conflict involving the world’s major powers, he said.

On December 29, former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski said that the world is currently in a state of “unsafe chaos”, which creates the risks of a third world war. Kwasniewski voiced the opinion that the past world order has collapsed and this is confirmed by the contradictions between China and Taiwan, as well as the “united West” with US President Joe Biden at the helm.