Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the most successful films of 2024 and marks the arrival of Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the return of Hugh Jackman’s iconic Wolverine from Fox’s X-Men franchise. Deadpool is known for his humor and breaking the fourth wall, and his latest film is packed with cameos.
Below we present some of the references that are made to the Wrexhama team owned by Reynolds, in the film and one that was omitted from the final cut. It is recommended that you have seen the film beforehand as this note may contain some spoilers.
Actor Rob McElhenney co-owns Wrexham with Reynolds. He was supposed to appear in the film as a TVA agent… but he doesn’t make it into the final version of the film.
McElhenney joked about a six-hour drive to make his cameo in the film with a behind-the-scenes photo of him on set with Hugh Jackman on his X-rated account, but it was cut from the film. Reynolds even joked in a response that he is looking into the matter and this must have been a mistake.
Maybe McElhenney will appear in the director’s cut… or maybe not.
At the beginning of the film, Wade Wilson (Deadpool’s real name) is trying his luck as a car salesman with his friend Peter, played by Rob Delaney, who made his debut in Deadpool 2. When Peter opens his locker to reveal a Deadpool suit, there is a decal of a magpie on it, which could be a reference to Notts County.
Although Wrexham have fiercer rivalries with clubs such as Chester FC and Tranmere Rovers, Wrexham and Notts County was an important fixture in the 2022/23 Vanarama National League season. Wrexham’s 3-2 win over Notts County was a huge victory towards gaining promotion to EFL League Two.
There are two other Wrexham-related cameos in the film, involving two of their players. Without going into too much detail about the plot, striker Paul Mullin appears as Welshpool, a member of the Deadpool Corps from an alternate universe.
The final cameo goes by so quickly that if you blink you can miss it. It happens about 30 minutes into the film in the scene where Deadpool meets Wolverine, Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer can be seen in the background.
#hilarious #Wrexham #cameos #Deadpool #Wolverine #missed
Leave a Reply