RFollowing Roman traces generally means encountering military legacies: sections of the Limes, forts, watchtowers. Much less common are the remains of civil institutions, simply because they have been completely built on, plowed over, or stripped of their stones. Many factors must therefore come together in order to be able to form an image of a country estate, as they once covered the hinterland in their hundreds.

What the excavators uncovered when laying a natural gas pipeline in 1979 near the Höchst district of Hummetroth in the Odenwald did not immediately make one think of a Roman villa. But in the order of four hectares, as it turned out, there was hardly anything comparable to the right of the Rhine up to that point.

It is true that people had known about the foundation walls since the early 19th century, and their hillside location had prevented cultivating. However, misjudgments and insufficient excavations have caused them to be forgotten. What has remained is the early name “Haselburg” in allusion to the area overgrown with hazel bushes.

Thanks to the change in awareness of monument preservation, after the unexpected pipe cutting, no expense could be large enough to preserve the villa rustica. A method was specially developed so that the gas pipes could be laid under the foundations without excavation.







Everything designed for self-explanation

Research is one thing, making it public is another. The Haselburg Association, which was founded 40 years ago, did a great job here. Guided tours, lectures and last but not least the maintenance contributed significantly to the popularization of the system. Even signs on the federal highway 45 are now showing them.



The small town of Mümling-Grumbach has an extraordinary church: the current mountain or cemetery church, with its choir tower, dates back to the 13th century.

:



Image: Thomas Klein



Of course, everything is designed for self-explanation on the spot. The basic layout follows the pattern of representative, but here less luxuriously furnished rooms, to which the bath with its differently tempered pools and slightly offset from it the service buildings are connected. The proportions turned out to be unusual.







Even the 130 square meter thermal baths had more capacity than most forts on the nearby Limes. Whether the facility was operated by a large landowner to supply the troops, like so many other things, must remain open. Bricks may have been made, as indicated by numerous freshly stamped ones. However, there was no evidence of ovens.

Did the householder pay homage to Jupiter out of gratitude for economic success? The giant column recovered here was also unusually high at more than ten meters. One of the column drums, which initially came to the foyer of the Höchst town hall, found its way back to the Haselburg ten years ago on the occasion of the opening of a small information center. Its architecture is based on antique models. Rome lives – in the middle of the Odenwald.

Directions

At Höchst train station – there is also plenty of parking space on the forecourt – there are several signs ready. Of course, none is required for the stairway opposite, which leads to a path between the gardens and the high railway embankment. From now on, the yellow cross will only provide guidance on the road.

To the right, it passes under the high bridges of the railway and bypass (B 45) before turning left around the roundabout. Behind it, it accompanies the country road for a while and then turns left to the Ober Höchster Bach, which has been transformed into a biotope. With the left turn into the more open Annenbachtal, it lags behind, replaced by mighty beeches, but this does not change the asphalt surface. The passage in front of the village of Annelsbach, which is soon to be reached, is not free of it either.





Once a popular holiday resort with four larger hotel-restaurants, only the country inn “Sleeping Beauty” on the western edge has survived. The yellow cross leads past it. But before that, turn left into the access road. Now assisted by the combination Hu 2 (white), behind the small hiking car park, turn right into the fields. The path, furrowed by agricultural machinery, briefly brings forest into play with ascending right and left curves, before it then goes along the tree line and across open fields to the country road.