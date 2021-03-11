The reopening of activities that remained dormant by the restrictions of COVID-19 returned to the road accesses to the City the rhythm before the pandemic and also the problems of vehicular circulation: delays, traffic jams and traffic jams. With the “new normal” the rhythm of the events also intensified. roadworks that seek to decompress and facilitate the transfer of people and the transport of loads.

According to a report from the Ministry of Public Works of the Nation, in recent weeks the expansion and maintenance works of 519.4 kilometers of roads and highways in the province of Buenos Aires.

And among the most important, the Presidente Perón Highway, which constitutes the third ring of bypass of the AMBA, after the Camino de Cintura and General Paz. There are 73 kilometers of highway through which more than 50 thousand vehicles pass every day. In addition, the trace will continue for the current Camino del Buen Ayre to join the West access with the North. So much so, that the previous government had baptized it with that name.

The work was announced in 2010, although it had begun to be screened five years before, and it went through several announcements and little progress in both Cristina Kirchner governments. It was retaken by the macrismo, which also made several announcements and even inaugurated a section of 11 kilometers between La Matanza and Merlo. If this time the promises are fulfilled, the trace would be usable for a few 13 years after its launch.

Works on the Presidente Perón Highway, which will connect in Buen Ayre with Florencio Varela and will cross twelve municipalities. In addition, it will be the third ring road to bypass the City of Buenos Aires.

According to data from the National Highway, they will now be invested 22,100 million pesos. Sections I, II and III are under execution.

The works on the route include two lanes in each direction, collectors, distributors, level crossings, lighting and new intelligent signaling. “It will speed up the departure from the industrial parks that are located along its route, and will facilitate access to the port of La Plata and the airports of Morón, El Palomar and Ezeiza. It will optimize the connection between the north and south of the province, and will provide a boost to the industrial, commercial and housing development of the entire metropolitan area, where more than 12 million people live ”, explained the administrator of Roads, Gustavo Arrieta.

The sections of this work will begin to be enabled as of 2023.

Part of the complexity of the jobs has to do with the fact that about 3,900 are required land expropriations, because it is built through fields or urbanized areas where there was no previous layout or streets. This implies removing land, carrying out hydraulic works and also ramps and linkages.

The districts that the new highway will cross will be 12: San Isidro, San Martín, Tres de Febrero, Hurlingham, Ituzaingó, Merlo, La Matanza, Ezeiza, San Vicente, Presidente Perón, Florencio Varela and Berazategui.

It is estimated that it will benefit more than 12 million inhabitants of those districts, and it will be used every day by more than 50 thousand users that, in the case of those traveling from La Plata to Pilar, will save up to an hour of travel.

It will connect with all accesses to the City. Thus, it will cross at the beginning with the Panamericana, with the west access, as far as the Camino del Buen Ayre currently reaches, then with Route 3, the Ezeiza-Cañuelas highway (which is a continuation of the Riccheri highway), the Routes 58 (links Ezeiza-Cañuelas with the Canning and Ezeiza neighborhoods) and 53, and finally with Route 2. This section was originally planned, but It is not yet clear when it will take place.

The Presidente Perón Highway under construction. It will cross 12 GBA municipalities and they promise to open it in 2023.

Other works



Another “node” where traffic is complicated by the vehicular flow every day is the La Noria bridge, in the Lomas de Zamora district. The viaduct work was already done and was inaugurated in 2017. Ramps and connecting roads were missing, which were stopped and reactivated last year. It has an advance of 90 percent, although pending works remained.

The budget is 2,610 million pesos and, among other works, a concrete road will be built for the Camino de la Ribera, which runs alongside the Riachuelo on the Province side. The connection will also be made under the viaduct between the East and West sections of the Camino de la Ribera and the accesses from both sides to the highway collector.

“These works are directly linked to development”, explained in the ministry in charge of Gabriel Katopodis. To overcome the slope left by the consequences of the coronavirus, one of the Government’s bets is public works. In the 10 road undertakings that are underway in the Province, the department led by the mayor of San Martín (with use of a license) plans to contribute 82.7 billion pesos in the remainder of 2021.

The viaduct next to the La Noria Bridge, which crosses the Riachuelo, was inaugurated in 2017, but works to link it to the Camino de la Ribera were still pending.

The connection of the so-called “core zone” of agricultural production with the port of Buenos Aires is a claim of carriers and producers from western Buenos Aires. “The transformation into a highway of the RN 7 It is a historical order that will significantly reduce the probability of accidents and speed up travel times. It will benefit the integration of the productive regions of the area, it will optimize the connection with the ports and it will improve the daily circulation of 8,600 vehicles ”, they explained near Katopodis.

There are 63 kilometers between Luján and Junín, which foresees a budget of 10,050 million pesos. They plan to complete the project by 2023, although there will be partial openings.

A similar scheme is contemplated by the authorities for the Pilar-Pergamino highway, on National Route 8. There are 123 kilometers of double track, divided into 7 stages. Almost 27 billion pesos will be allocated ton the next two and a half years, until the end of the works.

The works started in Buenos Aires territory also include a section of highway on National Route 33, the rehabilitation of National Route 188, the work for the access to Bahía Blanca (National Route 3 – National Route 33).

In the area of ​​the Atlantic coast, Vialidad Nacional advances with a highway on Provincial Route 56; a section of Provincial Route 11 (General Conesa – San Clemente del Tuyú) and in another segment of that interbalnearia, between San Clemente del Tuyú – Mar de Ajó. In total, these infrastructure projects generate 4,700 direct jobs.

Every details of the tenders and the specific data of the progress can be reviewed in the portal https://mapainversiones.obraspublicas.gob.ar/, an online platform created to facilitate knowledge, access to information and control of the execution of public works to a federal scale. 1,000 startups from all over the country are loaded.

La Plata (Correspondent)