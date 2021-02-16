The Emirates Today website provides live coverage of the media briefing that the UAE government is now holding, to find out the latest developments in the Corona virus.

Highlights of today’s briefing:

– A new global health achievement achieved by the state by providing more than 5 million doses of the Corona vaccine, at a rate of 52.56 doses for every 100 people, while the number of examinations exceeded more than 28 million, an achievement that is counted for the UAE, which confirms day after day that it is a role model in facing the # pandemic Covid 19.

– The health sector: The Ministry of Health continues to provide vaccination for the Covid 19 vaccine, with priority given to the elderly citizens and residents with chronic diseases and people of determination in order to preserve their health and safety, in addition to focusing on the second dose for all groups of society that received the first dose of the vaccine in the previous period.

The health sector: We have succeeded, thanks to God, in reaching the vaccination of 48.46% of the elderly group, which is an achievement to be added to the state’s record in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and complications resulting from the disease, which will contribute to controlling the Covid 19 virus.

– The health sector: The vaccine was provided, to God Almighty, to 40.48% of the total population in the country, in line with the plan established to provide the vaccine for 50% of the total population during the first quarter of this year.

The health sector: The body’s immune system recognizes the foreign body and produces antibodies to learn how to fight it.

The health sector: the vaccine prepares the body to fight infection from the virus or various types of bacteria, and the vaccines contain inactive or weak parts of the organism that causes the disease, or the genetic code that creates the same response and stimulates the immune system.

– Health sector: The Sinopharma vaccine works by using dead virus particles to expose the body’s immune system to the virus without risking a violent reaction. The vaccine stimulates the human immune system and creates antibodies to fight the # Covid 19 virus.

Health sector: The Pfizer-Biontech vaccine works with RNA technology. This means that part of the genetic code of the Corona virus is injected inside the body, which stimulates it to start producing proteins similar to the protein s on the shell of the virus.

– The health sector: The AstraZeneca vaccine and the Sputnik V vaccine depend on a viral vector, that is, it is based on another virus, the modified adenovirus, and the addition of particles of the emerging corona virus, and the virus is weak but sufficient to stimulate the body to produce antibodies to fight the disease.

– The health sector: Many people focus on the differences in vaccines and there are many differences related to the method of manufacturing and preserving them, but despite these differences, vaccines are similar in stimulating the body and immune cells to produce antibodies, which gives the body the necessary immunity in the event of exposure to the virus.

– Health sector: Clinical trials of Sinopharm showed that its vaccine can reduce the chances of infection with the Coronavirus and prevent complications resulting from the disease, but no one has yet been able to determine how long the protection will last. As is the case with all vaccines developed to address the Corona virus.

– The health sector: meaning that these cells can remember the pathogen, in case the infection is encountered again, and stimulate the immune system to reproduce the antibodies that resist the virus.

– The health sector: The level of antibodies may decrease over the course of months, but the immune system also contains special cells called “memory cells” that may retain information about the Corona virus for long periods of time that may reach years.

Health sector: Researchers found that these cells underwent many cycles of mutations even after recovery, and were able to produce more effective antibodies than those initially caused by infection. Additional laboratory tests have indicated that these antibodies are also able to recognize the mutated strains.

– The health sector: We are currently working with the concerned health authorities to determine the periodicity of taking the vaccine, as is the case with other vaccines, such as the seasonal flu vaccine, in order to ensure adequate immunity for people.

– The health sector: Most of the recorded infections occur after the first dose, and the causes are due to exposure to the virus from the community before the formation of adequate immunity in the body to prevent the disease, which is expected to be reached within a period of not less than two weeks after the second dose.

The health sector: We advise all individuals to adhere to and not tolerate taking the second dose, to ensure that they obtain the highest rate of disease prevention, and to continue with preventive measures even after obtaining the two doses.

The health sector: For people who were exposed to the disease after taking the first dose, and in the event of infection without symptoms or with minor symptoms, we advise them to complete the second dose after complete recovery from the disease.

– The health sector: There is no doubt that vaccinations are the best way to defeat this pandemic, and the higher the vaccination rate in a community, the higher the level of immunity in this community, and thus we will be closer to achieving recovery, as acquiring collective immunity through the vaccine is the most successful way to eliminate the virus.

– The community sector: the wise leadership has been keen to include society as a priority and take into account all the impacts that may arise due to the pandemic, and support them with preventive initiatives and means that guarantee its safety and stability.

The community sector: This pandemic has been characterized by its impact on many societal aspects, most notably the psychological aspect, which in turn affects all aspects that may cause repercussions if not dealt with properly. It is necessary to anticipate preventive methods that support psychological well-being, and to ensure the provision of specialized psychological support.

– The community sector: The state paid the costs of treatment for critical cases infected with Covid 19 through stem cells, and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority also took care of all families of those who died due to the virus of all nationalities in the country.

– Community sector: In an effort to enhance mental health in the community, the initiative “psychological support line” was launched for frontline workers, by allocating a separate phone line to provide moral and psychological support to the heroes of our first line of defense.

– The community sector: this is in addition to the “psychological support line” for all members of society to enable them to face the psychological challenges left by the crisis, through telephone and electronic communication channels that preserve the privacy and security of individuals.

– The community sector: The “We Are Your Own” initiative was launched, targeting senior citizens. It aims to achieve family cohesion and community cohesion, in addition to the launch of the “You Important” campaign, which targeted workers to enhance concern for mental health.

– The community sector: The Ministry of Community Development continues to provide a free remote family counseling service, in addition to the “Taalif Live” episodes, through the ministry’s Instagram account, to provide family counseling and free remote counseling services to all members of society.

– The Community Sector: The National Psychological Support Campaign “Don’t Cryo They” was launched, which lasted for 7 weeks through social media platforms, and achieved more than 900,000 interactions and participation from various segments of society.

The community sector: The UAE is a vivid example of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others, as it includes more than 200 nationalities enjoying a decent life and respect, and tolerance is a gateway to psychological happiness and community health.

We call to focus on groups of society that need psychological support a lot, such as children and the elderly, and to educate them about positive practices and activities that support psychological well-being.





