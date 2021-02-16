Rafa Nadal’s tennis does not stop attracting the attention of fans around the world year after year. Proof of this is that on the channel that the Australian Open has on YouTube (AOTV), the highlights of two matches of the Balearic Islands so far this tournament are among the five most watched by Internet users with more than 450,000 views between them. The best plays of Djere-Nadal occupy third place with 228,893 and those of Mmoh-Nadal are in fifth place with 223,690.

In terms of minutes, the Spanish duel against the Serbian accumulates 377,640 and the one that played against the American, 367,080. The most watched video of highlights is that of the Kyrgios-Huymbert meeting, with 240,751 viewings, followed by the Shapovalov-Sinner, with 232,632. Djokovic is also a fan favorite, and the highlights of his match against Tiafoe have been viewed 226,662 times.

Top-5 Australian Open highlights on YouTube Match Reproductions Minutes 1st Kyrgios vs Humbert 240,751 418,860 2nd Shapovalov vs Sinner 232,632 340,200 3rd Djere vs Nadal 228,893 377,640 4th Djokovic vs Tiafoe 226,662 350,460 5th Mmoh vs Nadal 223,690 367,080

The videos of the AOTV channel have more than 12 million visits from 50 countries, 29% more than in 2020. Playtime increased 29% to 29 million minutes from mobiles, computers, televisions, tablets, and video game consoles. The tournament page load comes mostly from the United States, with 3.5 million viewers that tune in to the channel that has other content.